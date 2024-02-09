Finney-Smith (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith missed the last six games due to an ankle injury, but he'll be back in action during Saturday's matchup. It's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions following his multi-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
