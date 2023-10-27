Finney-Smith is in line to start at power forward in Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With Cameron Johnson (calf) and Nic Claxton (ankle) sidelined, Finney-Smith will see an increased role in the Nets' second game of the season. He started all 26 games for Brooklyn after being traded there last season, but started the 2023-24 campaign as a reserve.