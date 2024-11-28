Finney-Smith (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith was deemed a game-time call for Wednesday's contest, and the veteran will get the starting nod alongside Ben Simmons in the frontcourt. Finney-Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game this season.