Finney-Smith finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 133-121 win over the Hornets.

Finney-Smith matched his Brooklyn career high with 19 points while successfully emulating his 3&D reputation. Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, and Lonnie Walker all exceeded 29 minutes Monday, hinting that the rotation is balanced enough for everybody to produce if hot.