Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive matchup due to a left ankle sprain. If the 31-year-old joins Noah Clowney (ankle) on the sideline, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are both candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Cameron Johnson (ankle) is ruled out.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Officially out Sunday and Monday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Good to go Friday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Likely to play against Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Deemed questionable for Friday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available Tuesday•