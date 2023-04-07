Finney-Smith (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up following a one-game absence due to a wrist injury. Over his past six appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Officially probable for Friday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Confident for Friday availability•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Listed as questionable•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 19 in win•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available to play•