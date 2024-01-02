Finney-Smith (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available despite left knee soreness. He's drawn back-to-back starts, averaging 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes. While Finney-Smith is available Tuesday, his status for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set Wednesday in Houston could be in jeopardy due to the lingering knee issue.