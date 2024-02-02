Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith resumed running Friday, but he'll miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus Golden State. In Finney-Smith's absence, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson have started at the two forward spots, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas start in the backcourt.