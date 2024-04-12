Finney-Smith (knee) won't play in Brooklyn's final two regular season games, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith had already been ruled out Friday, but his absence streak will extend to five games Sunday due to left knee inflammation. The veteran forward will end the 2023-24 campaign averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes across 68 appearances, including 56 starts.