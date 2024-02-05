Finney-Smith (ankle) will remain out through Tuesday's game against Dallas, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith was already ruled out for Monday's game against Golden State, which would mark a fourth straight absence, but he'll also be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Cleveland, but he can be considered questionable, at best, for that contest.