Finney-Smith is out Tuesday against the Suns due to "coach's decision," Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.
Finney-Smith was initially expected to make his Nets debut Tuesday, but there's been a change of plans, and the same goes for Spencer Dinwiddie. Both players should be expected to suit up Thursday against the Bulls.
