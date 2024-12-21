Finney-Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith was a late add to the injury report due to a bruised left calf, and he'll be unavailable to face Utah. His absence should open up more minutes for Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin. Finney-Smith's next chance to play will come Monday at Miami.