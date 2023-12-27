Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Finney-Smith was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left knee, and he'll be forced to miss at least one matchup. Cameron Johnson (knee) and Nic Claxton (ankle) are also unavailable in the second half of the back-to-back set, so Royce O'Neale, Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford could see increased run.
