Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Finney-Smith was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left knee, and he'll be forced to miss at least one matchup. Cameron Johnson (knee) and Nic Claxton (ankle) are also unavailable in the second half of the back-to-back set, so Royce O'Neale, Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford could see increased run.