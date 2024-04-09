Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Finney-Smith will miss a second straight game due to left knee inflammation. He has only two more chances to suit up this season -- Friday in New York and Sunday in Philadelphia.
