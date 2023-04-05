Finney-Smith (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Finney-Smith aggravated a wrist injury during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota and will miss his first game since Feb. 7, when he was in the process of being traded to Brooklyn by Dallas. In his absence, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale and Yuta Watanabe are all candidates for increased roles. Finney-Smith's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Magic.