Finney-Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Rockets with left ankle injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He'll finish the game with 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes.

Though the ankle injury ended his day early, Finney-Smith still game through with one of his better overall fantasy lines of the season. If follow-up testing on Finney-Smith's ankle reveals nothing overly concerning, he could be back in action Monday versus the Jazz. Even so, Finney-Smith could still be at risk of moving into a smaller role Monday, as the Nets are expected to get Ben Simmons back from an extended absence due to a back injury.