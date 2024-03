Finney-Smith posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Magic.

After playing more than 30 minutes in six straight games coming into Wednesday, Finney-Smith saw his court time decline as Cameron Johnson rejoined the frontcourt rotation. Finney-Smith had averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 35.2 minutes a contest while getting that elevated workload, but it looks like his run of modest fantasy utility might have come to an end.