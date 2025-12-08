site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Drake Powell: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Brooklyn assigned Powell to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday.
Brooklyn is off until Dec. 12, so this move will allow the rookie to get some reps in the G League to stay sharp.
