Powell (ankle) is no longer on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Powell is set to return from a two-game absence. This doesn't mean he'll have a lot of fantasy upside, though. The first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has yet to start a game in 2025-26 and is averaging a mere 6.0 points and 1.8 rebounds on 17.7 minutes per contest across 19 regular-season appearances.