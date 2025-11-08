Powell tallied six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's 125-107 loss to the Pistons.

Powell sprained his right ankle in a loss to the 76ers last Sunday and was unavailable for the Nets' ensuing two games before returning to action Friday. Though he had been limited to just 11 total minutes in his prior two appearances for Brooklyn, Powell benefited from extended playing time Friday due to the blowout nature of the contest as well as the absences of Cam Thomas (hamstring) and fellow rookie first-round picks Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore, the latter two of whom were assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets. Thomas is considered weeks away from returning, but Powell could lose out on some minutes once Brooklyn decides to recall Saraf and/or Traore.