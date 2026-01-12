site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Drake Powell: Cleared to play
RotoWire Staff
Powell (knee) will be available for Monday's game against Dallas.
Powell is back off the injury report after getting some maintenance Sunday against the Grizzlies. The rookie is averaging 16.6 minutes per contest over his last two appearances.
