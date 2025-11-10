Powell produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 134-98 loss to the Knicks.

Powell took full advantage of his opportunities off the bench, drilling all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. The rookie has seen a sizable uptick in playing time over his last two appearances, logging 27 minutes in Friday's loss to Detroit and now 23 minutes Sunday after totaling just 11 minutes in his first two games of the new campaign.