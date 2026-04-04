Powell finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 loss to Atlanta.

Powell played at least 28 minutes for the third straight game, seemingly earning himself a spot in the opening five. He has started 12 straight appearances, although during that stretch he has barely been a top-300 player. With averages of just 7.8 points and 1.3 three-pointers, fantasy managers are better off shifting their attention elsewhere.