Powell (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Toronto.

Powell sprained his right ankle in Thursdsay's game against the Heat -- the same ankle he sprained in the first game of the season -- and he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest. The rookie is averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come Tuesday at Philadelphia. While he's out, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin could see an uptick in minutes.