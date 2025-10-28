Powell (ankle) is off the Nets' injury report and has been recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The rookie missed two games due to a sprained right ankle and was assigned to practice with Long Island during Monday's loss to the Rockets. However, he's now available to return to game action. Powell logged seven minutes in last Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Hornets, posting two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds.