Powell (knee) will be available to play in Friday's preseason game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the entire Las Vegas Summer League and parts of training camp, Powell is ready to return from left knee tendinopathy and get his first taste of NBA game action. It's possible the Nets will have restrictions in place for the rookie first-rounder Friday, and Powell has several players to overcome on the depth chart if he wants to make his way into Brooklyn's Opening Night rotation.