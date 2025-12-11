The Nets recalled Powell from the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Following this past Saturday's win over the Pelicans, the Nets had a six-day break in their schedule, so the rookie first-round pick was sent to the G League so that he could continue to see meaningful reps. Powell played in both ends of Long Island's Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the College Park Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks, respectively, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 28.7 minutes between those contests. Now that he's back with the parent club, Powell should settle back into the Brooklyn rotation during Friday's game at Dallas.