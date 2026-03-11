Powell registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 loss to the Pistons.

Powell reached double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 9. However, he's been mostly a bench option for a struggling Nets team, and his overall production hasn't stood out even when he's received more minutes. Thus, his fantasy upside should remain fairly low until further notice.