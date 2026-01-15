Powell notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Making his third career start, Powell scored a season-high 16 points Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest through seven games this month, so Powell appears to still have some work to do before commanding more fantasy attention.