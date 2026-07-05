Nets' Drake Powell: Struggles in loss to Sacramento

Powell finished with four points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to the Kings.

Powell couldn't get anything going to begin the California version of Summer League. He went 0-for-9 from the field (0-for-5 from three-point range) while committing three turnovers. The 2025 No. 22 overall pick averaged 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.6 steals across 21.0 minutes in 63 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Although his first year wasn't the worst, he has more work to do in order to carve out a routine spot in the rotation heading into the 2026-27 campaign. His odds of accomplishing that won't improve unless he turns it around this summer.