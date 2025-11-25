Powell accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Knicks.

Powell had the second 15-point performance of his young career as he continues to try to carve out a consistent role for himself. Brooklyn is loaded when it comes to youth, all of them basically interchangeable at this point. There is no reason to run out and add Powell, although the situation in Brooklyn is worth monitoring as the season progresses, just in case Powell can establish himself ahead of his direct competition for minutes.