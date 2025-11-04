site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Drake Powell: Won't play Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Powell (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Powell will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Friday against the Pistons.
