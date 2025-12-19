Powell will not return to Thursday's game versus the Heat due to a right ankle sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Powell initially sprained his right ankle in Brooklyn's season-opening loss to Charlotte, which forced him to spend six games on the sidelines. The severity of Powell's new ankle sprain isn't clear, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him miss Sunday's matchup with the Raptors. While Powell is out there should be more minutes available for Jalen Wilson.