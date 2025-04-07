Timme supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Toronto.

Timme got the first start of his career Sunday, putting together a strong performance by finishing with a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of eight Nets with a double-digit point total. Timme has appeared in five games with Brooklyn, reaching double figures in scoring in three of those contests. He has recorded at least 10 points and seven rebounds in two outings.