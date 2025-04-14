Timme registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New York.

After dominating in the G League for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign, Timme became a fan favorite in Brooklyn and made the most of his opportunities at the NBA level. He made nine appearances down the stretch, posting averages of 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 44.1 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the line.