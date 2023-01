Smith tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes Monday against Grand Rapids.

Smith led Long Island's reserves in both scoring, rebounds and minutes. He didn't find much success from deep, but he fared better inside the three-point arc, knocking down 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.