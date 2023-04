Smith scored 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Saturday against the Charge.

Smith led Long Island's bench in scoring with 19 points and he did so by knocking down 75.0 percent of his tries from the field. He also crashed the glass for seven rebounds, tying RaiQuan Gray for the team lead.