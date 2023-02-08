Smith supplied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 12 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns.

With trades and injuries having tested the Nets' depth of late, Smith has assumed backup point guard duties for the NBA team the past two games after he had played exclusively in the G League since inking a two-way deal with Brooklyn on Jan. 13. Though Smith averaged a respectable 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 12.5 minutes behind back-to-back losses to the Clippers and Suns, he'll presumably be headed out of the NBA rotation and back to the Long Island Nets if the newly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie is available to pay Thursday against the Bulls.