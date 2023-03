Smith collected 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday against Motor City.

Smith returned to form after being held to only nine points Feb. 26 against Austin. He shot with efficiency from the field (50.0 percent) and also distributed the basketball, tallying his highest assist total since Jan. 7.