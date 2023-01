Smith will be on Brooklyn's bench during Sunday's matchup against Oklahoma City, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Smith, who recently signed a two-way deal with Brooklyn, will presumably be available for the first time in a Nets uniform. Before signing with Brooklyn, the undrafted product out of Missouri was playing for Miami's G League affiliate -- the Sioux Falls Skyforce -- and averaged 17.8 points in 33.8 minutes across 15 appearances.