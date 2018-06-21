Nets' Dwight Howard: Headed for buyout
Howard is expected to be bought out by the Nets once the trade with Charlotte is finalized on July 6, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Nets traded for Howard earlier in the week in an effort to shed the final two years of Timofey Mozgov's contract, which opens multiple max salary slots starting in 2019-20. However, it appears they have no plans on keeping the 32-year-old veteran and a buyout is fully expected to be completed in the next few weeks. That paves the way for Jarrett Allen, the Nets first-round pick in 2017, to take the reigns at center, as the team shifts to developing some of its younger talent. Howard's future, on the other hand, is a bit unclear. There will surely be a handful of teams interested in bringing in the big man, though he's suited up for three organizations over the last three years, which may suggest teams haven't been overly enthused with his locker room presence. Howard still averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 81 games with Charlotte, so he still has plenty left in the tank heading into his 15th year in the league.
