Nets' Dzanan Musa: Back from G League
Musa was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Musa had been with the Long Island Nets, but he'll rejoin the NBA club on Saturday to provide some extra depth on the wing. The move could be an indication that the Nets aren't overly encouraged about Joe Harris' (hip) status.
