Musa received clearance from Croatian team Cedevita to join the Nets during the upcoming season, Antigoni Zachari of EuroHoops.net reports.

Musa, the penultimate selection of the first round of the June draft, is currently participating with the Nets in the Orlando Summer League. With Cedevita terminating his contract, it's expected that the 6-foot-9 swingman will sign Brooklyn and make his debut in the 2018-19 season. The 19-year-old is unlikely to become a regular contributor for the Nets as a rookie and could see extensive time in the G League.