Nets' Dzanan Musa: Cleared to play in NBA
Musa received clearance from Croatian team Cedevita to join the Nets during the upcoming season, Antigoni Zachari of EuroHoops.net reports.
Musa, the penultimate selection of the first round of the June draft, is currently participating with the Nets in the Orlando Summer League. With Cedevita terminating his contract, it's expected that the 6-foot-9 swingman will sign Brooklyn and make his debut in the 2018-19 season. The 19-year-old is unlikely to become a regular contributor for the Nets as a rookie and could see extensive time in the G League.
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...