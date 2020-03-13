Nets' Dzanan Musa: Contributes across board in loss
Musa generated 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to Greensboro.
Musa was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable outing for Long Island. He's provided a nice boost in his 12 games with the Nets' G League affiliate and is averaging 19.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 31.0 minutes per game during that span.
