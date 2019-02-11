Nets' Dzanan Musa: Drops 30 points in loss
Musa registered 30 points (11-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes Saturday against Westchester.
Musa put together a spectacular performance, knocking down six treys on the day while also notching a double-double. His team would suffer a 134-130 loss in double overtime despite outscoring the Knicks 38-29 in the first quarter. Musa has been a stud so far this season, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal through 21 starts in the G League this year.
