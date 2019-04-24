Musa was ejected from Tuesday's Game 5 loss against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Musa was playing garbage time minutes and got involved in a scrum. The rookie will finish the year having appeared in nine regular-season games for the Nets, totaling 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

