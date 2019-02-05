Musa logged eight minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

The garbage-time run represented Musa's first appearance at the NBA level since Dec. 1. A dislocated left shoulder sidelined Musa for a good portion of the past two months, but even when the rookie first-round pick was at full strength, he wasn't included in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation. Musa will likely head to the G League's Long Island Nets once the parent club reclaims some health, as Brooklyn was without five players Monday.