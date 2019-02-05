Nets' Dzanan Musa: First NBA action since Dec. 1
Musa logged eight minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound.
The garbage-time run represented Musa's first appearance at the NBA level since Dec. 1. A dislocated left shoulder sidelined Musa for a good portion of the past two months, but even when the rookie first-round pick was at full strength, he wasn't included in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation. Musa will likely head to the G League's Long Island Nets once the parent club reclaims some health, as Brooklyn was without five players Monday.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...