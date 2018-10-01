Musa (ankle) was a full go in Monday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Musa has been a very limited participant in training camp thus far since suffering an ankle injury in the World Cup Qualifiers a few weeks back. However, it appears he's finally nearing the latter stages of his recovery and a full practice Monday indicates he's essentially back to 100 percent. With another two days off until Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, there's a decent chance Musa is cleared for his first in-game action with the Nets.