Nets' Dzanan Musa: Gets full clearance for practice
Musa (ankle) was a full go in Monday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Musa has been a very limited participant in training camp thus far since suffering an ankle injury in the World Cup Qualifiers a few weeks back. However, it appears he's finally nearing the latter stages of his recovery and a full practice Monday indicates he's essentially back to 100 percent. With another two days off until Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, there's a decent chance Musa is cleared for his first in-game action with the Nets.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...