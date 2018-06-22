Nets' Dzanan Musa: Goes to the Nets at 29

Musa was selected by the Nets with the 29th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In a draft low on international prospects, Musa lasted to the end of the first round, and he'll head to a Nets team in need of his scoring ability. The 19-year-old may not be ready to contribute right away, but he's been playing professionally overseas for three years and is considered one of the best scorers in Europe.

