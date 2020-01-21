Musa has played double-digit minutes in the Nets' last two games, but he's struggled to maintain a consistent spot in the rotation.

Brooklyn has dealt with a number of injuries over the first half of the season, but it was the suspension of Wilson Chandler that appears to have most helped Musa. He appeared in every game between Nov. 8 and Dec. 15, but since then, Musa has racked up seven DNP-CDs. Musa was never much of a fantasy consideration, but he's firmly in afterthought territory for the time being.